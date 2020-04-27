Voter registration and early vote ballot request deadline is Friday for Primary Election

Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively is reminding voters that Friday, May 1 is the last day to register to vote and to request an early vote ballot by mail for the May 12 Primary Election.

Lancaster County residents may register to vote this week if they wish to vote in the May 12th Primary Election. Voters can complete a voter registration application at the self-service station in the election office entrance or can drop a completed voter registration application in the drop box on the north side of the Election Commissioner’s office at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1.

Completing a paper voter registration form and delivering it to the Election Commissioner’s office or drop box is now the only option for voters who wish to register for the first time, re-register at a new address, change political party affiliation or make any other changes prior to the May 12 Primary. The deadline to have a mail-in voter registration application postmarked was Friday, April 24.

Following an executive order signed by Governor Ricketts and Secretary of State Robert Evnen on April 7, 2020, the election office is currently closed to the public with the only exception for voters with disabilities who need assistance in marking their ballots.

The deadline for voters to request an early voting ballot to be mailed is also 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1. An application for an early voting ballot may printed from the Election Commissioner’s website, www.lancaster.ne.gov/election or a voter may send a written request for an early voting ballot including their name, date of birth, phone number and their signature. Requests may be mailed or delivered to the Election Office at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln. Completed and signed requests (a scanned image or a readable photograph) may be emailed to the election office at earlyvote@lancaster.ne.gov or faxed to (402) 441-6379.

Voters with questions about registering to vote or early voting by mail may call the Election Office at 402 441-7311.