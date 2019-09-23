Celebrate Voter Registration Day by registering to vote

Voter Registration Day is Tuesday. Potential voters are encouraged to go forth and register to vote.

In order to vote in Nebraska, a voter must be a U.S. Citizen, live in the state of Nebraska, be at least 18 years of age on (or before) the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, and must not be mentally incompetent or be convicted of a felony.

Those who were convicted of a felony may vote if at least two years have passed since the completion of their sentence for the felony including any parole term.

There are many ways to register:

-One of the quickest ways is to go online and register. A person will need a valid Nebraska driver's license or Nebraska State identification card.

- A person may also register at the local County Clerk or Election Commissioner's Office.

-Mail-in registration can be done by filling out a form and mailing it to their county election official. The form can be found in some banks, post offices, libraries, or can be downloaded from the Nebraska Secretary of State's website.

Those registering by mail need to provide a copy of a current valid photo ID, or a copy of a utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document dated 60 days.

A past voter may need to re-register if they have recently changed their name, address or political party. Failure to vote in a previous election does not require re-registration.