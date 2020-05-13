Voter turnout reaches record numbers in Lancaster County and Nebraska

Both Lancaster County and the entire state reached record highs for voter turnout in a primary election. Nebraska had over 470,000 people vote on Tuesday, a nearly 39% voter turnout for the state. The previous high was back in 1972 at 413,015. Only 27% of Nebraska's registered voters voted in the 2016 presidential primary election.

In Lancaster County, over 78,000 people voted; totaling a 40% voter turnout, in the 2016 election it was just 30.5%. The Lancaster County Election Commission is attributing high turnout numbers to everyone getting a mail-in ballot this year.

"I certainly think this will mean more people will want to vote that way in the future," said Election Commissioner Dave Shively.

Nearly 68,000 people voted by mail in Lancaster County. This means 86% of Lancaster County votes were mailed in, compare that to 2016 and 2018 when only 33% of voters mailed in ballots.

"Once people can find out they can vote early and how easy and simple it is, that usually increases our numbers," Shivley said. "I think well see an increase in voting moving forward."

Shivley also said the county doesn't have a specific plan for November but is considering more ways to keep voter turnout high.

"Well probably send some type of notice to all voters in November," Shivley said.

Although voter turnout was high both in Lancaster County and Nebraska, Secretary of State Evnen said it won't be necessary to mail every registered voter a ballot this general election.

"I suspect we will have more voters voting by mail now," said Evnen. "I also expect we'll have a strong percentage of Nebraskans who will continue going to the polls."

Of the 471,000 Nebraska voters, 375,000 voted by mail or about 80%. Evnen said it's usually around 25% mail-in ballots for a normal primary election.

"We don't know what things will be like in November," Evnen said, "We don't know what the public health conditions will be like in November. Whatever those conditions are, we'll be able to respond to them."