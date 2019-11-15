WATCH: National Weather Service removes giant radar dome at Omaha-metro branch

The U.S. National Weather Service in Omaha livestreamed the replacement of its antenna pedestal on their radar at the Valley office Friday morning on its Facebook page.

The dome had to be removed in order to replace the pedestal — an equipment upgrade that will keep the local weather station's radar functioning "realiably into the 2030s," according to a previous post on the NWS Omaha Facebook page.

According to a team member at the National Weather Service, Friday's feat was the first time the dome had been removed since 1994.

The old pedestal will be refurbished and given a new home, while the new one will spin Omaha’s radar for the next 10-20 years, according to the video.

Watch below as the radar’s “hat” is lifted off and on.