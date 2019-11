Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium released two snow leopard cubs into their new home in the Asian Highland Exhibit on Wednesday morning.

Henry Doorly Zoo's male and female snow leopard cubs were introduced to their new home at the Asian Highlands Exhibit.

The two cubs, one male, and one female were born on May 22. The female currently weighs 24 pounds and the male weighs 26 pounds.

The cubs were given the names Valens and Kennedi at the Zoo's biennial fundraiser, Zoofari.