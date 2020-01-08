NSP: Attorney caught "trading legal fees for cocaine"

Investigators with the Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group (WING) arrested a Scottsbluff man during an operation Tuesday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the investigation revealed that Jon Worthman, an attorney based in Alliance, was trading legal fees for cocaine. Worthman, 52, of Scottsbluff, was arrested Tuesday and lodged in the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

The WING Task Force includes officers and investigators from several agencies in the Nebraska Panhandle. WING was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol and Scottsbluff Police Department.