Wahoo man arrested on child pornography charges

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division, working with the Wahoo Police Department and Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a Wahoo man on ten charges of distribution of child pornography.

William Sloup, 41, of Wahoo, was arrested without incident this afternoon in Lincoln. The arrest follows an investigation that began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators discovered several sexually explicit images involving children on Sloup’s phone. Sloup was lodged in Saunders County Jail on ten charges of distribution of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, each a Class 1D Felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.