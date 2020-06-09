Wallace using platform to share message

Nebraska sophomore Courtney Wallace is used to showcasing her talents on the softball platform. Now, she's sharing her message on social media.

On Sunday, Wallace sent out a three-paragraph statement giving her thoughts on the ongoing racial tension.

"There's a lot of kids that are going to come up in this generation and I want it to be different. I'm going to have kids of my own and I don't want it to be the same way so I'm just trying to make a change somehow, someway," said Wallace.

The sophomore from Omaha says the Nebraska coaching staff and her teammates have been welcoming to hearing her message.

"I am the only black girl on my team so I've made it a point to make my teammates feel as comfortable as possible and asking questions or to come to me with concerns with things like that"

Wallace also had a message to fans as she wants those that support her on the field to support her off the diamond.

"If you can't respect me outside of my uniform then I don't feel like you should have the opportunity to respect me in my uniform because I'm not always in my uniform and when I go out on the streets, I don't want to be treated differently."