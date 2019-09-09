Walmart employees taking advantage of $1 a day college program

If you're thinking you can't afford college, getting a job at Walmart might be the trick you need to earning that degree.

Kathryn looks forward to working in the corporate office after earning her degree.

"Walmart's Live Better U" Program gives employees the opportunity to go to college for just a dollar a day.

The program launched about a year ago. in that short period of time they are being recognized in the top 5 Fortune's "Changing The World List."

So far they have invested 17 million dollars in the program and their workers.

"It's crazy, I thought this would just be a part-time college job. How many people can say they are getting a full degree for only a dollar," said Kathryn Boltz, "Live Better U" Student.

Kathryn started as a cashier and now looks forward to the many possibilities having a college degree will offer her.

Boltz adds, "Ideally, I want to get a job with the home office down in Bentonville, Arkansas, I love the company and the direction they are going."

The "Live Better U" Program is open to full and part-time employees that have been working for Walmart for three months. For others, it is a great incentive to apply.

"A lot of people are going to see that opportunity of just a dollar a day and want to work here," adds Boltz.

Nebraska is one of the top 10 states in the country that has the most workers signed up.

"If you get that degree in business management you can climb up in the store and go as high as you want," continues Boltz.

Employees that don't have their high school diploma, there is a program to assist them in attaining it. For those still in high school, they can earn up to seven hours of college credit.