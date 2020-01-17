Walters out as Huskers offensive coordinator

Nebraska offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Troy Walters is no longer with the program, according to the University of Nebraska Athletic Department.

Walters followed head coach Scott Frost to Nebraska from the University of Central Florida where he was named as one of the best assistant coaches in the nation in 2017.

According to the athletic department, Walters and Nebraska "mutually agreed to part ways."

“Troy has been a valued member of our coaching staff for the past four years,” Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost said. “Troy is a good mentor for his players, provides great energy on and off the field, and carries himself with a presence off the field that will be missed. I want to thank him for his work on our coaching staff, and wish him and his family all the best going forward.”

Walters has been on the Nebraska coaching staff for the past two seasons, and has served on Scott Frost’s coaching staff for the past four years overall. Walters was a finalist for the 2017 Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

The Huskers were the No. 25 ranked offense in 2018 but fell to No. 55 in 2019 in terms of yards per game.

There is no word on a possible replacement for Walters.