Wanted Indiana man arrested after crashing car in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) A man wanted on outstanding warrants in Indiana was arrested for multiple felonies after he crashed his car into a pole in Lincoln.
Lincoln Police said Bruce Davis, 28, was discovered by officers after the crash near N. 27th and Interstate 80 around 2 p.m. Saturday.
LPD said Davis appeared nervous and gave officers a fake name.
Officers eventually learned Davis' true identity and discovered he had an outstanding warrant in Indiana.
A search of the car turned up three baggies of suspected meth and a machete.
The car was also discovered to be stolen from Indiana, according to Lincoln Police.
David was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, possession of deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance.
LPD said Davis will be extradited to Indiana.