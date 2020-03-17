Wanted Indiana man arrested after crashing car in Lincoln

A man wanted on outstanding warrants in Indiana was arrested for multiple felonies after he crashed his car into a pole in Lincoln.

Lincoln Police said Bruce Davis, 28, was discovered by officers after the crash near N. 27th and Interstate 80 around 2 p.m. Saturday.

LPD said Davis appeared nervous and gave officers a fake name.

Officers eventually learned Davis' true identity and discovered he had an outstanding warrant in Indiana.

A search of the car turned up three baggies of suspected meth and a machete.

The car was also discovered to be stolen from Indiana, according to Lincoln Police.

David was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, possession of deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance.

LPD said Davis will be extradited to Indiana.

