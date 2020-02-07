Wanted man arrested after chase on Thursday

Lincoln Police arrested a wanted man who had a handgun and ran from officers on Thursday.

LPD said around 3:30 p.m. officers were looking for Mitchell Freeman, 32, who was wanted for an outstanding warrant.

Freeman was seen in the 1200 Block of E Street, and when officers tried to contact him, he ran.

A chase ensued, and officers saw that he had a gun and ordered him to drop it.

LPD said he complied and was arrested for a terroristic threats warrant and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.