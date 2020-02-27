Wanted man arrested in North Platte after dramatic pursuit

The Nebraska State Patrol confirms 53-year old Rickey Russell of North Platte was arrested Thursday afternoon after Nebraska State Troopers attempted to stop him for fake license plates. The arrest ended after a chase on the north side of North Platte, near Buffalo Bill Campground.

53-year-old Ricky Russell of North Platte was arrested on several charges Thursday afternoon after running from Nebraska State Patrol troopers, first in a vehicle, and then on foot. (SOURCE: NSP).

Public Relations Director for NSP Cody Thomas confirms at approximately 1:50 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a Lincoln Navigator for fictitious license plates near 14th and Buffalo. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed to the west. The vehicle then went north on Lakeview Avenue.

Troopers pursued the Russell in his vehicle. He drove through two corn fields before coming to a stop near the Buffalo Bill Campground. NSP reports Russell fled on foot, but was apprehended quickly by troopers.

Russell was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, fictitious license plates, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an active Lincoln County warrant.

He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.