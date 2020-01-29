Wanted man found hiding in bathroom

An altercation took place after officers found a wanted man hiding in his mother’s bathroom. An officer ended up needing five stitches.

LPD said around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to the 3000 Block of N 65th Street to look for John Thompson III, 19, who had two outstanding warrants.

Officers arrived at his mom’s house, who told officers he was not there, according to police.

However, she permitted the officers to search the home, and Thompson was found locked in a bathroom.

LPD said officers convinced Thompson to come out of the bathroom, but when they went to put handcuffs on him he swung and tried to punch them.

The struggle continued, and an officer fell and hit his face on a washing machine, causing a cut on his lip that required five stitches.

Thompson was arrested for resisting arrest, third-degree assault on an officer and attempted third-degree assault on an officer.