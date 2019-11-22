Wanted man found with gun tied to string inside his coat

Lincoln Police arrested a 32-year-old wanted man who had a firearm tied to a string inside his coat.

LPD said on Friday morning around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious person checking car door handles in the 900 Block of N 30th Street.

Officers located the man, Raymond Purzycki, 32, near 27th and T streets.

Purzycki had two outstanding warrants and was taken into custody.

While making the arrest, officers found a firearm tied to a string inside Purzycki’s coat.

Purzycki claimed he found the gun a short time earlier. He was taken into custody for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

