Wanted man locks himself in vehicle, physically removed by police

A wanted man was arrested by police after locking himself in his vehicle until the door had to be broken and he had to be physically removed.

LPD said on Thursday around 4 p.m., an officer was patrolling the Luxury Inn at 2940 NW 12th Street.

Police said the officer saw Travis Nyhoff who was wanted on an active warrant for breaking parole.

The officer stopped and tried to contact Nyhoff, 37, in the hotel lobby, but he ran out through the fire escape and into the parking lot, police said.

He then got in his vehicle but was quickly surrounded by police.

LPD said he refused to get out of the vehicle, so officers had to break the driver-side door and physically remove him.

He was cited for obstruction of a police officer.

He was on parole for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.