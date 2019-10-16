Wanted woman found hiding under bed

Lincoln Police arrested a 37-year-old woman for a probation violation, as well as a 43-year-old man who lied to officers about her whereabouts.

LPD said on Tuesday around 8 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 Block of E Street to find a woman who had violated her probation.

Officers contacted Jamie Akin, 43, who told officers that the woman, Melissa Callahan, 37, no longer lived at the home.

A search warrant was obtained, police said, and Callahan was found hiding under the bed in a basement bedroom. Officers also found two digital scales and two glass pipes containing suspected meth.

Officers took Callahan into custody for her probation violation and cited and lodged Akin for false reporting.

