Wanted woman kicks officer in chest

A 35-year-old wanted woman was lodged for resisting arrest and assault on an officer after she kicked an officer in the chest while he was trying to take her into custody on Tuesday.

LPD said around 9:30 p.m., the officer pulled over a vehicle near 24th and J Streets.

The officer checked the vehicle registration and realized the driver and owner of the vehicle, Renae Lawson, had an outstanding local warrant, police said.

Lawson locked herself in the car, according to LPD, and when she finally came out, she continued to struggle, kicking an officer in the chest.

She was taken into custody and arrested for her outstanding warrant, third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.