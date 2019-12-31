Warmer New Year's Eve has bars preparing for bigger crowds

New Year’s Eve for the past two years has been frigid and bars say these temperatures in the high twenties mean they’re expecting bigger crowds.

The holiday always brings the crowds downtown as many bars and restaurants host specials, themes and drink deals.

“It’s always a good night for bars,” said Cody Schmick owner of Kinkaider Brewing Company. “It’s a different vibe. For some people it may be the one time a year they come out and have a little fun.”

This year Kinkaider is hoping to turn it up a notch with a look that’s very different for them.

“We have all these jokes that after a certain time of night we turn into Club KBC, the lights go down and music comes up and the atmosphere changes a little bit,” said Schmick. “We’ll have several light trusses, a live DJ, all tables and chairs will be gone. This will become a dance floor and we’re gonna open the bar and do something a little different.”

Elsewhere in the Haymarket, McKinney’s is also ready to help customers ring in the New Year. They say that big holidays like St. Patrick’s Day are usually their big draws but New Year’s Eve new and old come to the bar.

“Some people that maybe don’t go out throughout the year kind of look forward to New Year’s Eve being the day they do go out,” said Nathan Stewart, McKinney’s Irish Pub. “You see a lot of people bar hopping, having a good time.”

Both bars say heading out early is the best way to navigate the New Year’s crowds and that in the past few years ride share apps have made the aftermath a little smoother.

“People are feeling safer when they do go out on New Year’s Eve that if they do have too much to drink they can get a ride home,” said Stewart.

Both McKinney’s and Kinkaider say they are not charging a cover Tuesday night but want to remind guests that they are both 21 and over for the night.

