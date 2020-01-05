Warmer weather benefitting local golf courses

Right now here in Lincoln, the temps are not too cold and that's something that is beneficial for local golf courses that lost thousands of dollars last winter due to the snow and ice.

At Highlands Golf Course it is a completely different story than last winter.

10/11 NOW spoke with golf pros out there who say, the decent weather has brought in at least double the number of golfers they usually see this time of year.

Golfing in January is something employees at Highlands Golf Course didn't expect to see but are not upset about.

"We did almost 1,000 rounds last month, which was over twice what we were projected to do,” said Assistant Golf Professional, Derek Jensen.

Just last March, the golf course was covered in snow and ice and it's something that cost them thousands of dollars.

Now it's a lot different.

"Really ever since September, now October on has been, we've crushed our goal every month. It has been great,” said Jensen.

Only 5 days into January, they are already a third of their way to their monthly goal.

That extra money will help them with things they have been putting off for a while.

"All of our cart paths have been getting kind of pot-holey, just like the streets of Lincoln, just happens with the freezing and thawing all the time and it has been a while since they have been repaired,” said Jensen.

10/11 NOW spoke with a golfer who says he comes out at least twice a week and says it has been a lot better than watching golf on TV. like last year.

"We're not used to playing this much, late December, early January, it is a lot of fun,” said Kent Evans.

As for the Golf Pros at Highlands, they hope this stretch of nicer weather will continue into the spring.

If it does, the golfers will continue to be here.

"Grateful we're out here playing golf. Nice day early January, doesn't get any better,” said Evans.

"The thing is, everyone wants to play all 12 months of the year and so far we are on a good start so,” said Jensen.

If you would like to go out and hit some balls, employees at Highland Golf Course say they will remain open if it is above 32 degrees and there is no snow.