Washington hearing moved until after season opener

A hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to move the trial forward in the case of Husker Running Back Maurice Washington has been continued to September, days after Nebraska's first game.

Washington is facing charges under California’s revenge porn law, as well as possession of child pornography. He is accused of keeping and sending a video of his ex-girlfriend’s reported sexual assault to her, along with the message “remember this hoe”. The video was taken while the victim was a minor.

According to a spokesperson in Santa Clara County Superior Court, a hearing was scheduled to be held Thursday to determine if there was enough evidence to move the trial forward.

However, that hearing has been continued until September 3. The Huskers open up the season against South Alabama on August 31.

Head Coach Scott Frost previously said the Athletic Department will take a “wait and see” approach in terms of Washington playing for the Huskers this season.

Currently, Washington has been working out with teammates over the summer, Frost said at Big Ten Media Days last week.

