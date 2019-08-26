Watch the Husker Press Conference live on CW Nebraska

Each week during the Nebraska Football season, the Huskers host a press conference to discuss preparations for the upcoming game.

You can watch Head Coach Scott Frost take questions from the media Monday around 12:30 p.m.. on The CW Nebraska.

Due to new rules from the University of Nebraska, we are no longer allowed to stream game-week and post-game Husker press conferences on our website or social media pages.

The CW, formerly only found locally on cable or satellite networks, is now available over the air for area viewers. The CW Nebraska can be found on KCWH channel 18.1 in Lincoln and KNHL 5.3 in the Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney area. Charter/Spectrum customers will find it on channels 15 and 1212 in Lincoln and on channels 16 and 704 in the tri-cities. The CW Nebraska is also live on KIIT 11.2 in the North Platte market. Viewers are encouraged to check their local listings.