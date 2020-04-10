Watch "Trolls World Tour" on demand starting Friday

"Trolls World Tour" is the first major movie release to skip theaters and go straight to on demand.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in this all-star sequel to the 2016 musical hit.

In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they've known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

The animated adventure will be on several on demand platforms, including Amazon Prime, VUDU, Apple TV and YouTube to name a few.

You'll be able to rent now, watch instantly. The $19.99 rental is good for 48 hours.