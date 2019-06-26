Watch live coverage of Trooper Jerry Smith's funeral

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) welcomes the public to attend the funeral service for Trooper Jerry Smith #373, who lost his life in the line of duty on June 20, 2019. Those not able to attend can watch our live coverage online beginning at 1 p.m. MT/2 p.m. CT, just click on the video player above. Note: the video player will not be active until the funeral begins. Mobile users, tap 'Click here to play the video'.

Trooper Jerry Smith (Source: Nebraska State Patrol)

NSP issues the following information for members of the public wishing to pay their respects to Trooper Smith at the funeral or during the law enforcement procession.

Funeral Attendance

The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. MDT at the gymnasium on the campus of Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) in Scottsbluff. Members of the public wishing to attend should park in the parking lot to the west of the gym. Troopers will direct traffic in the parking areas. The public is asked to arrive before 12:00 p.m. so as to not impede the procession.

Entry into the gym will be allowed through Door 8 on the west side of the gym from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Troopers will direct people where to sit once they arrive. The service will begin at 1:00 p.m. and is expected to last approximately one hour. Overflow seating will be available at the Harms Center at WNCC after the gym is full.

Procession Attendance

Members of the public wishing to view the procession should be in place along the route before 12:15 p.m. and should not park on the route itself.

Troopers will escort Trooper Smith from the Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home south on Avenue I, then east on 27th Street, until arriving at WNCC. The procession will conclude on the east side of the WNCC gym, where hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the United States will receive Trooper Smith and salute his service to Nebraska.

Note: It will not be possible for the public to attend both the procession and the funeral service.

Trooper Smith, 51, of Scottsbluff, joined the Nebraska State Patrol in 2014, graduating with the 56th Basic Recruit Class on May 1, 2015. Graduating at the age of 47, he is believed to be the oldest recruit to ever complete NSP’s Basic Recruit Camp. He was stationed in Scottsbluff as part of Troop E for his entire NSP career.

Prior to joining NSP, Trooper Smith led a decorated career in the United States Army, serving our country from 1986 to 2011. Trooper Smith earned numerous honors during his military career, including a bronze star for his service in two tours of combat in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

For those wishing to send cards, please send them to the Nebraska State Patrol Troop E Headquarters, 4500 Avenue I, Scottsbluff, NE, 69361.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Smith's family. The donations will go to the family for any and all expenses incurred following his death.