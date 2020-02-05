Watch the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade live at 11:30 a.m.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to flood downtown Kansas City despite a predicted winter storm as the triumphant Chiefs bring home a Super Bowl trophy for the first time in 50 years.

Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, right, hands the trophy to head coach Andy Reid after the chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m.

The day got off to a rocky start, as police chased down a vehicle that drove through a barricade Wednesday morning, Kansas City outlets KSHB and WDAF report.

Police quickly caught and arrested two people, and there were no reported injuries, according to the outlets.

Authorities said the parade route was secure after the incident.

Police said the driver is under investigation for impairment, and that police found no weapons in the vehicle and “no indications of terrorist activity,” KSHB reports.

Several schools in the area canceled Wednesday’s classes, freeing up buses to haul fans to the celebration of the team’s come-from-behind 31-20 win against San Francisco.

The parade will end with a rally in front of the city’s Union Station.