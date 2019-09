Lincoln Police are investigating a report of an individual placing a water bottle possibly full of urine in a library dropbox.

LPD said on Sept. 5th, officers were called to Eiseley Library, located near 14th and Superior streets.

An employee at the library said an individual placed a water bottle in a dropbox for books. The water bottle had water in it and possibly urine, police said.

Police are looking at surveillance cameras to try to identify the suspect.