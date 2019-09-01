Water rescue teams respond to report of possible drowning

Rescue crews searched the water at West Shores Lake near 242nd and Dodge Sunday after receiving a report of a possible drowning.

Authorities said six boats were out searching with sonar and that dive teams from Omaha and Yutan were in the water.

The circumstances behind the initial report were not available. The Sheriff's Department told 6 News that they were putting the boats in to see if they could locate a party.

The search includes rescue teams from Waterloo Fire; Valley Fire; Omaha Fire; the Douglas County Sheriff's Office; Yutan Fire and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.