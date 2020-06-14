Waverly High School holds graduation ceremony

Like most high school students across the country, Waverly seniors didn't have a typical last few months. But on Sunday, the administration made sure they had the proper send-off.

It may not be exactly what the class of 2020 envisioned throughout their years of school, with some wearing masks and sitting outside but the students and parents, wouldn't change a thing.

"I know the administration worked hard to make this happen and I know that the circumstances are different but we're having it, and we're here and we're celebrating the kids,” said Doug Kasparek.

"We would have liked it to happen a month ago but this is really what we needed to come together and remember our time at Waverly,” said Flopateer Habib.

The original date for the ceremony was May 17th, inside of the gym.

But, like other schools, that had to be postponed.

Although things have been different over the last few months with canceled sports, plays, graduation parties, and other senior traditions, they say they were thankful to have this moment, together.

"Graduation is really important and I'm glad we got to come together one last time as a class to celebrate, the end of the year was crazy so I'm glad we were able to have the opportunity to come together,” said Habib.

"If it was virtual, it wouldn't have felt like we were passing over and were done with high school, and it never really felt like high school was over, so maybe it will just be the closing of this chapter,” said Kennedi Claycomb.

And parents say they're proud of their seniors for pushing through.

"It has been really exciting to watch him through everything, especially that this year has presented us,” said Kelli Thompson.

Like all of us, 2020 is a year they will never forget.