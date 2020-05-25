Waverly boy celebrates birthday by donating birthday cakes to Food Banks

It's a Waverly child's eighth birthday today and he's celebrating by giving back.

Easton Vanek is gathering cake mixes and decorations to donate to local food banks.

It's a tradition that started when Easton and his mom were gathering donations for a food drive at the end of Easton's kindergarten school year.

"We walked by the cake mixes and I told him he could give someone a birthday cake and it just seemed like such a foreign concept to him that someone wouldn't have a birthday cake so we decided that would be our new family tradition," Beth Vanek said.

Easton said it made him teary eyed to think about people not having a cake.

"Everyone should be happy on their birthday," he said.

So they'll collect the mixes through the end of the month. All you have to do to donate is reach out to Beth Vanek on Facebook.