Waverly dentists asking community members to buy gifts for local seniors

You see them all across town this time of year, Christmas trees with names on them instead of ornaments.

It's an opportunity to give back.

Amberly Dental, in Waverly, is taking that idea, and using it to support local seniors who may not otherwise get any gifts.

One of those seniors is John McKesson, who lives at the Waverly Care Center.

This time last year McKesson recieved a gift from the dentist's office.

"A throw, for at the end of the bed, or for me," McKesson said.

The gifts were a surprise to the residents, who didn't know whether or not someone would pluck their names of the tree at Amberly Dental.

"It's really nice to know someone is thinking of you," McKesson said.

McKesson's name, along with every other resident at the center, is hanging on the tree once again this year.

"We want everyone to have a gift," Dr. Tim Vacek said.

Vacek said he and his staff wanted to give back, and thought getting gifts for seniors was a great way to impact a group that could otherwise go overlooked.

"Many of them hadn't had guests in a long time," Vacek said. "They don't have family around, and aren't going to have anyone at all at Christmas."

To give a gift to a senior, stop the Amberly Dental and pick a candy cane from the tree.

Each candy cane has the name of the recipient and some gift ideas.

They ask that you bring the gift back wrapped and labeled with the person's name by December 18.

McKesson said it won't go unappreciated.

Because even for him, even though his daughter visits often, it can still be hard to celebrate Christmas when you're not in your own home.

"We can't go out and shop, or do anything," McKesson said. "So for someone else to do that, knowing they're shopping and spending their time, and their money, makes a big wonderful difference for each one of us."