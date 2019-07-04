Waverly family sells fireworks for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

At just eight months old Hunter Whisler was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It’s a progressive, degenerative muscle disease that also affects the heart and lungs but thanks to a quick thinking Nana, there’s been some help when it comes to all those expenses.

In so many ways Hunter is like many five-year-old boys.

"Hunter is just the happiest little boy. I mean he can put a smile on anybody’s face," said Natalie Whisler, Hunter’s mom.

For 10 days for the past three years, the family has sold fireworks to try to help pay for his travel and treatment. In the past two years alone they have raised $15,000, a portion of which they also donate to try to find a cure for the disease.

Whisler says it was her mom who really helped bring it all together.

“I was literally in my car praying "God if you want this to happen" make it happen and every door opened just one after the other," said Susan Samuelson, Hunter’s grandma.

For the three years they have had a sponsor, a plot to set up on and endless volunteers who help them run the show.

For that Hunter’s family says they are forever grateful.

"I don’t even have a word in the English language that’s big enough to say thank you,” said Samuelson. “There’s no word that truly encompasses what this means to us, it’s a village that is a part of helping our family, help Hunter."

