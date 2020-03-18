Waverly resturants stepping up to feed school kids

Restaurants in Waverly are stepping up to fill the gaps for the school district while they transition to their new schedule.

A ham and cheese sandwich has been added to the menu at Vike's Corner, Honeycreek Restaurant and Trackside Bar and Grill in Waverly.

The brown paper bags spread out on the restaurant's tables are meant to feed over 200 kids in the district. The school approached Trackside to help out in between the gap of the transition.

"We've had kids go through the school system, we pay our taxes here," said Craig Blake Trackside Bar and Grill's owner. "We're out in the community daily and it's just supporting each other. We go through it together and we get through it together."

These lunches were available for two days while the school district transitioned over.

Restaurants say this is just one way they can take care of the community during this pandemic.