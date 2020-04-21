Waverly sophomore donates equipment to YMCA

An assignment in Karsen VanScoy's English class required students initiate an act of community service. VanScoy took it to the extreme.

The Waverly sophomore collected and donated more than 100 items of softball equipment to the local YMCA. VanScoy says more than fifty families contributed to the project, many of which are affiliated her with select softball team, Prodigy Easton Elite.

"I walked out to my garage one day and I said 'I could do something with this,'" VanScoy said. "Doing this project really made me realize how important it is to give back to people."

VanScoy chose to donate to the YMCA because of the skills she learned at the youth level. Also, she has several fond memories playing t-ball and coach pitch with many of her childhood friends.

To no surprise, VanScoy received an 'A' on the assignment.