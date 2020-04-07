Waverly woman to serve 3 years for death of infant son

A Waverly woman charged with felony child abuse stemming from the death of her infant son in December 2017 will serve three years in jail.

Ashley Bean, 35, of rural Waverly, was sentenced Tuesday to three years behind bars and 18 months of post-release supervision.

Bean pleaded no contest to charges of child abuse, a Class 3A Felony, in February.

Bean had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse resulting in death.

On December 17, 2017, LSO responded to Bean’s residence at 12511 Waverly Road around 8:07 a.m. on a report of a three-week-old infant, Axel Arizola, who was not breathing, according to court documents.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the infant, Bean’s son, was not breathing.

The infant was taken to Bryan Medical Center West, and then transferred to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha where he died.

Following an autopsy, it was determined the infant died due to asphyxia due to combined suffocation and overlay, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The court records show that the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office believes this was not a case of co-sleeping but rather, it was a case of “an intoxicated individual being unable to take care of their infant child.”

After investigation, LSO said it was determined Bean had become highly intoxicated during the hours immediately preceding the incident. Authorities said she fell asleep with her infant in the same bed, and later awoke to find her son unresponsive.

LSO said that investigators believe Bean knowingly placed her infant son in a situation that endangered his life.

