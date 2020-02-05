Wax Buffalo in Lincoln's Haymarket hosts Valentine's Day Pouring Parties

Valentine's Day is a little more than a week away, and if you're still thinking of what to get your special someone, a candle is always a good idea.

Many of us enjoy the smell and mood candles add to a room, but many have some pretty harsh chemicals. Wax Buffalo Pure Soy Candle Company in the Haymarket creates their candles using only safe and natural products.

For Valentine's Day, they're inviting you out to pour and make your own "secret message" candles.

Founder Alicia Reisinger tells 10/11, "You get to blend your own essential oils. You get to pick your own vessel. We even have craft cocktails provided by The Other Room, which is this cute little bar here in town. So, you get to have a cocktail, pour a candle and you can do it with your friends or go on a great date. It's just a very fun night and an alternative to the norm."

Wax Buffalo's two candle-making parties will be on Valentine's Day at 6:30 p.m. and at 11 a.m. on the Saturday after Valentine's Day, known as Galentine's Day. To register for these parties, visit here.