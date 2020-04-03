Nebraskans encouraged to wear red on Fridays to show support for healthcare workers

Nebraska Medicine is encouraging Nebraskans to wear red every Friday to show their support for healthcare workers.

The UNMC House Officer's Association, an organization of UNMC residents, is leading the initiative on social media, encouraging people to post with the hashtag #WearRedBeProudNE.

For the foreseeable future, the association is asking everyone in the state -- residents, physicians, alumni, staff, faculty, patients and the community in general -- to wear red every Friday, even if you're working from home.

"I was thinking about ways to show support for my fellow house officers and all the others that are working so hard," said Dr. Paul Aylward who leads the Wellness in Training committee for the UNMC House Officer's Association. "I wanted something that was unique to Nebraska."