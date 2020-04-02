Weather Alert Day for Wintry Mix of Rain, Ice, and Snow

After several nice spring days, winter makes a brief return Thursday into the day on Friday. Winter Weather Advisories are in place across almost the entire state through Thursday night in the west, and lingering into early Friday afternoon in the east.

Behind a strong cold front, the state will see a SHARP cool down with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s by Thursday evening. Areas of light precipitation Thursday afternoon could be a mix of rain and snow across the state, but as temperatures fall we'll continue to see a changeover to a wintry mix and all snow. Parts of central and eastern Nebraska have the best chances to see some light to moderate ice accumulations with potentially as much as 0.25" of ice possible. These amounts could lead to some isolated power outages, it will lead to some slippery travel conditions and you should give yourself extra time if you have to be out on the roads.

Snow accumulations should be fairly light for most of the state, with a trace to up to 1" or 2". There is the potential for maybe 2" to 4" of snow across parts of far western Nebraska.

The wintry mix of precip should end by Friday afternoon, but we'll be left with a chilly and breezy finish to the work week with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s with a blustery northwest wind. Wind chills will be even colder - likely in the teens and 20s for most of Friday afternoon.