Jazz in June moved indoors due to weather

The Jazz in June concert for Tuesday night is being moved due to impending inclement weather.

Instead of being at the university, it will now be at the Bourbon Theatre on O Street.

Doors open at 6 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m. Seating is first come, first served. You are able to bring your own chairs since seating is limited.

Outside food is allowed, but beverages aren't permitted.

The vendor marketplace is canceled.

VIP ticket holders, Rhythm Club members and Sponsors should check in at the front door upon arrival and a volunteer will direct them to their seats.