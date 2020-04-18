Website provides free legal answers to low-income Nebraskans

Child support, eviction, mortgages; a lot of Nebraskans are experiencing a lot of uncertainty about these things due to COVID-19. Now, several attorneys in Nebraska are working to make sure everyone has answers to their legal questions.

The cost of seeking legal help can really start to add up. So for people in the lower income brackets, getting help when they need it most isn't always a feasible option. Now that a pandemic is raising a lot of questions about family law and employment rights, getting answers is crucial.

Enter Nebraska Free Legal Answers, a legal resource for people with lower incomes.

This is the link to the website..

"There are not enough resources for lower income people and so this type of tool right now is absolutely critical," said Laurie Heer Dale, Director of the Volunteer Lawyers Project.

Created in 2016, the site, run by volunteer licensed attorneys, has answered 15,000 questions and Dale said it's grown since COVID-19.

"The majority of questions in Free Legal Answers is typically family law," Heer Dale said. "Since March, there's been more questions based on a financial basis, unemployments, garnishments, child support."

Nebraska Free Legal Answers is a part of an American Bar Association program, administered in Nebraska by the Nebraska State Bar Association. Lawyers across Nebraska donate their time to support this service.

To qualify, individuals must be a Nebraska resident who is 18 years old and who is currently not in jail or prison. They must meet low-income eligibility requirements and have a stable internet connection.

There is no cost for those who qualify for the service. Individuals can post a civil (non-criminal) legal question, with a limit of five questions per year.

Participants will receive an email when a lawyer answers your question. If it appears a lawyer cannot answer the question online, individuals may be referred to a legal service organization for assistance. Questions are protected by attorney-client privilege rules.

"Everybody should have access to free legal services to get them through those most desperate times," Heer Dale said. "Free legal services for low income people really is the way to ensure that there are services available that they can access the courts and get access to justice."

Heer Dale said this tool is something very simple but very powerful. She said after COVID-19 came to Nebraska, some of the qualifications were loosened to help more people. She said over 300 Nebraska attorneys are volunteering their time to make this possible.

