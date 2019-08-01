Wedding DJ no show angers newlyweds

On the biggest day of their lives several newlyweds worried if they would have music for their wedding dance. The DJ they booked and paid months in advance didn’t show up.

Pictures of her wedding dance hit a soar note for Ruth Zechmann who said, “We were talking about the DJ I can almost guarantee you if you see the look on my face.”

She paid DJ Jeremy Fields a year earlier. Ruth said, “An hour right before the wedding he made a phone call saying he couldn’t make it because of a family emergency and then come to find out he scheduled another wedding on the same day as mine.”

The same DJ didn’t call Kendra Beller on her wedding day. She said, “My bridal party and family had to do all the work to try and figure it out.”

Kendra’s reception pushed back 90 minutes to find a last minute sub.

Most of the newlyweds forced to improvise. One couple had relatives go home get speakers and dial in Spotify.

Months before weddings the DJ provided contracts and took deposits. $400 from Ruth, $200 from Kendra and the Vuksons paid him $550.

Cole Vukson said, “We paid him to be a DJ and he just never showed up. Paid him almost half a grand pretty much to do a service and he didn’t provide.”

And these newlyweds aren’t counting on refunds.

Kendra said, “Maybe a sorry would be good. That sounds stupid but you ruined my day the least you could do is say sorry and fess up to it.”

A Facebook group has more than a dozen couples stood up by All Play Entertainment and Jeremy Fields.

Our calls, texts and emails to the DJ haven’t been answered. One couple suing in small claims court tried to have him served today. But they said Jeremy Fields didn’t show up for another court hearing in Grand Island.