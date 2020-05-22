Wedding DJ reacts to new DHM's "no dancing" rule

In just a little over a week, the state's new Directed Health Measure will go into effect, allowing some large gatherings.

It's being called "Phase 2," and it increases social gathering rules from 10 to 25 people, or 25% of a venue's capacity, whichever is bigger.

The new DHM is a welcome change for wedding venues, but wedding DJs say they are still being left out.

Joe Cruz normally DJs dozens of weddings every year.

"I live to host and I love to give people a good time," Cruz, who owns Joe Cruz DJ Services, said. "So if I can do that in any way, I'll take it."

Since the first DHM went into effect in March, the wedding industry, including DJs, took a hit.

"Since April through September, I've had ten weddings reschedule and I've had four cancel completely," Cruz said.

Under the new DHM, wedding venues can open at 50% capacity, so Cruz said he thought that meant maybe he too could get back in business.

"Like my motto says, 'Never turn it off.' We just distance it a little bit., and put on a mask maybe." Cruz said.

At Friday's daily press briefing, Gov. Pete Ricketts clarified why certain dancing is allowed and some is not.

"We do allow dance recitals, so if you're doing dance up on a stage, that's fine, but you've all been to weddings," Ricketts said. "You know the dancing on a dance floor is close contact. it is not the same so dancing at weddings is still not allowed."

Cruz said he understand's the reasoning, but is still frustrated he can't get back to work.

"Just saying, 'You can have your reception, but no dancing,' it sounds like we're in the middle of Footloose and we need Kevin Bacon to come save us," Cruz said.

Now, all he can do is sit and wait. That, he says, is the hardest part.

"Not knowing when I can release the hounds and go back to normal is probably what's killing me the most," Cruz said.

Cruz said he doesn't expect to be fully back in business for at least the next six months.