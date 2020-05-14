Wedding venues hoping for answers as more wedding dates are impacted by the pandemic

As some businesses start reopening their doors, one industry that hasn't seen any relief yet is the wedding industry.

Couples can now have a marriage ceremony but the big question is on having a reception with more than ten people.

Normally the event spaces at Roca Berry Farm would be bustling with brides all wedding season long.

"We have every single Friday, Saturday and Sunday booked from March to mid-November so it's a lot," said Jordan Schaefer with Roca Berry Farm.

Instead of spending time hosting weddings, Jordan has been taking calls from unhappy couples.

"I get 10 to 15 couples calling me every day in panic mode asking what they can do, what guidelines there will be and there's nothing more frustrating than being able to say I don't know," said Shaefer.

Jordan is hoping Lancaster County and the Department of Health and Human Services will be able to at the very least provide them with some answers.

Jeff Rothgeb who owns The Gala says he's dealing with the same frustration.

"You can feel the hurt in the bride," said Rothgeb. "Most of our brides we've been working with for close to a year or more with a number of meetings we have, the relationships we build you can feel their pain."

They both say they understand how serious the pandemic is, there's a lot at stake here too.

"We are one of the industries that's been fully shutdown," said Schaefer. "We've had no income for months, we haven't been operating at 50 percent capacity. We can't do takeout for weddings so it's important we're at least on the radar."

Governor Ricketts said they need to wait to release any guidelines for wedding receptions until they see how the first waves of loosening restrictions goes.