Lincoln City crews suspend winter road operations

The Traffic Management Center has suspended winter operations for this weather event. Additional precipitation is not expected. Crews report normal driving conditions. Drivers are urged to be alert for slick areas.

As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, twenty city crews have completed applying granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to arterial streets, snow and bus routes. (Source: KOLN)

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.