Wednesday morning street conditions update for Lincoln drivers

Drivers should use extra caution during the Wednesday morning commute.

Twenty city crews remain on patrol, applying salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine as needed to arterial streets, emergency snow routes and bus routes.

Main roads in Lincoln are in decent shape, but untreated side streets are slick.

Lincoln will not get any added precipitation on Wednesday, but gusty winds in the early-morning hours could blow snow onto the streets. The wind is expected to subside as the morning goes on.

Gradually Lincoln skies will see some clearing which will likely help with melting snow on Wednesday, before another round of snow on Thanksgiving Day.

Commuters from Lincoln to Omaha should also use extra caution on Wednesday morning. I-80 near Waverly is especially slick on Wednesday morning.

