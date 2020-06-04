Wednesday night's storms bring major damage to areas across Nebraska

Storms Wednesday night packed a punch across the area, hitting multiple cities and towns throughout our state from Grand Island to York and areas of Saline and Lancaster counties.

10/11 Now viewer snaps picture of shelf cloud hovering over an area just north of St. Paul. (SOURCE: Venessa Petersen)

Many 10/11 viewers sent in photos and videos of damaged trees and other structures across the area. Viewers captured things like lightening in Seward and serious damage to mobile homes throughout the state.

Tree damage seems to be one of the biggest issues coming from Wednesday night's storms, in areas of Milford, York and Lincoln, many being pulled up by their roots.

One viewer sent 10/11 a snapshot of what appears to be a shelf cloud hovering over an are just north of St. Paul.

A video was sent in, showing a York woman's patio being ripped apart in pieces from Wednesday night's storms.

A 10/11 viewer out of Hickman shares that the storms blew rain so hard, it started gushing through her back door, pushing water through her door knob.

In Lincoln, LES responded to a half-dozen power outages across the city, which have since been fixed.

Lincoln Police say they responded to at least seven reports of downed trees across the city.

Public Works is also aware of the tree damage across the city.

If you have any photos of damage in your area, feel free to send them to us using the 10/11 Now Weather App.

We may just share them on our 10/11 Now social media accounts.