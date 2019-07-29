Weekend Enforcement at Fremont State Lakes Completed

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, have completed a special enforcement operation at Fremont State Lakes Recreation Area.

During the effort, officers from the combined agencies arrested one person for driving under the influence of alcohol and issued several alcohol-related citations. The enforcement effort included DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols, and regular enforcement from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28.

Officers issued citations for minor in possession of alcohol (6), open container (4), driving under suspension (4), no operator’s license (7), speeding (4), and improper child restraint (1).

This enforcement was made possible thanks in part to the grant for $1,650 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.