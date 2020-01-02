Welcome to the world, Jesse James Lee!

Congratulations are in order for a Lincoln family who welcomed the first baby born in Lincoln in 2020.
Jesse James Lee the Second was born to parents Jesse James and McKenna Lee at 7:54 a.m. on January 1 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

This is the couple’s first child. He weighed in at 7 lbs 7.6 oz and is 21.25 inches long.

 