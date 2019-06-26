Wellness Wednesday: HydraFacials

1011 NOW's Eddie Dowd stopped by Bryan LifePointe to see the benefits of HydraFacial, a new skin treatment growing in popularity.

“People are just more concerned with their skin in this day and age,” said Caitlin Harvey, an Esthetician at Bryan LifePointe. “We’re seeing a lot of younger people take care of their skin.”

According to the company, the facial uses patented technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate.

Currently, there are several places in Lincoln where you can get the treatment done.

The procedure takes anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour and has several stages.

“A lot of them are wanting to work on that deep pore cleaning or they want that anti-aging aspects,” said Harvey.

A treatment can range anywhere from $150 to $200 depending on what you add on.