Wellness Wednesday: Physical therapy for golfers

When it comes to golf, your swing can make or break how well you do on the course. The SwingWell program at Madonna TherapyPlus Proactive uses physical therapy to help overcome any limitations golfers may have.

The program was designed and developed by the Titleist Performance Institute, which has worked with hundreds of golf professionals and amateurs since 2003, according to Madonna.

It is designed to identify how the body physically influences the golf swing and vice versa.

Their results show certain movement faults, muscle imbalances and motion restrictions that lead to specific swing characteristics that create losses in power, consistency, and accuracy, as well as leading to tissue overload, failure and injury.

