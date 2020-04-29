West Central District Health Department announcing 23rd COVID-19 case in Lincoln County

Updated: Wed 5:04 PM, Apr 29, 2020

The West Central District Health Department, NEB. (KNOP-TV) - The West Central District Health Department is announcing the 23rd COVID-19 case in Lincoln County.

WCDHD said the man is in his 60's and he is self isolating at home.

